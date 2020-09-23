Boone Police Department is Asking for Help with Drive Through Traffic Jams on Blowing Rock Rd.

Published Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 5:32 pm

The Boone Police Department is asking for the public’s help in eliminating the traffic congestion on Blowing Rock Road.

Several popular eating and coffee establishments have a tendency to attract several patrons. Therefore, this causes traffic to come to a stand-still on Blowing Rock Road as customers are attempting to enter the parking area and/or the drive through locations. This can cause traffic crashes and lead to road rage incidents. If you see that traffic is beginning to back up into the roadway, consider your fellow traveler and either continue on to another location or park elsewhere and walk to the establishment of your choice.

The Boone Police Department will be working together with these businesses to help keep traffic moving. There will be signs placed in various locations that will remind and encourage travelers not to impede the flow of traffic or block intersections. Officers will also be monitoring the flow of traffic for violations.

Thank you for your compliance and your patronage to these businesses.