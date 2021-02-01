Boone Police Department Investigating 20-Year-Old Female Found Dead in Apartment on Sunday

Published Monday, February 1, 2021 at 2:26 pm

On Sunday, January 31, 2021, at 11:55 am, Boone Police, Boone Fire, and Watauga Medics responded to 161 Howard Street, apartment 210, after receiving a 911 call about an unresponsive female. The individual was located by officers and found to be deceased. She was identified as Payton Denise Furr, age 20, of Concord, North Carolina. The medical examiner has not yet determined her cause of death. The Boone Police Department detectives are investigating the incident, but no foul play is suspected, and the cause of death will be determined by the autopsy and toxicology. Lieutenant Jon Houck with the Investigations Division stated that, “This family deserves to know the facts surrounding what happened to Payton and we extend our condolences to the Furr family”.