August 6, 2018

On August 5 at approximately 3 p.m., a deceased male was discovered face down in the South Fork of the New River near Brookshire Park.

The male has been identified as Tylor Nathaniel Cook, 25, of Boone, North Carolina.

There were no signs of foul play. The determination of the cause of death is pending toxicology results and a report from the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

This case remains under investigation by the Boone Police Department.

