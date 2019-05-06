Boone Police Department Honors Three Employees of the Year

Published Monday, May 6, 2019 at 12:05 pm

The Boone Police Department recently honored its 2018 Supervisor, Officer, and non-sworn Employee of the Year. This year, Sergeant Dennis O’Neal, Telecommunicator Bridget Kleine, and Officer Justin English were recognized at a meeting of their fellow officers, at which their families were present. Winners of these awards are chosen based on submissions by fellow officers, with the final recipients decided by Chief Dana Crawford.

Recipients are awarded this honor annually based on job performance, community involvement and their dedication to public service and the agency’s mission.

The Boone Police Department publicizes these awards in the hopes that the citizens will agree with Chief Crawford’s chosen recipients and will join the department in congratulating these valuable employees.

