Boone Police Department: Hagaman Facing Two Additional Felony Charges

Two more additional felony charges have been added in the case against Michael Justin Hagaman, 39, of Howards Creek Road in Boone.

On Wednesday, June 6, 2018, the Boone Police Department, Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and State Bureau of Investigation conducted an investigation of a Boone man for the Possession and Distribution of Child Pornography. The Boone Police Department, Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are members of the North Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, which is continually engaged in proactive and reactive investigations and prosecutions of persons involved in child abuse and exploitation of children involving the internet.

As a result of this investigation, Hagaman was charged with 10 counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Hagaman’s court date was set for July 30 and his conditions of release were set as a total secured bond amount of $200,000.

After this arrest was made, an investigation into Hagaman’s sexual exploitation of minors continued. This investigation has led the Boone Police Department to charge Hagaman with two counts of first degree sex offenses with a child on July 12.

Hagaman was arrested at the Watauga County Detention Center and then taken before a Watauga County Magistrate. Hagaman was assigned a court date of July 31 and placed under a $900,000 secured bond.

