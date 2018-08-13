Boone Police Department Fundraiser Features 469-Mile Bicycle Ride on the Blue Ridge Parkway

Published Monday, August 13, 2018 at 10:52 am

For the fifth consecutive year, the Boone Police Department is organizing a challenging fundraiser to benefit North Carolina’s Special Olympics athletes- a 469 mile bicycle ride. Joining the Boone Police Department in the effort are members of the Watauga Democrat, Stepping Stone Addiction Treatment, ASU students, and in total about a dozen members of the Boone community. This group will ride from one end of the Blue Ridge Parkway to the other to raise funding and awareness for Special Olympics North Carolina.

Since 1987, law enforcement officers across North Carolina have worked to raise money for Special Olympics, and last year raised over 1.2 million dollars through t-shirt sales, corporate donations, and various fundraisers such as this one. The Boone Police Department raised $27,000.00 of that amount last year. This cycling event has become a notable fundraiser within the state. The money raised provides opportunities for those with intellectual disabilities to receive year-round training activities and funds the costs of the annual games. 160 nations around the world participate in the Special Olympics program. In North Carolina, nearly 40,000 Special Olympics athletes benefit from Special Olympic North Carolina.

“Since the inception of Special Olympics in 1963 by Eunice Kennedy Shriver, Special Olympics has transcended all boundaries- race, economics, and social status. If you spend any time with these athletes you will understand and appreciate why they are so ‘Special.’ Along the ride our riders will meet up with Special Olympics Athletes and experience the joy and friendship that they have to offer us. This year the group will meet with athletes in Sparta, Blowing Rock and Boone,” said Cpt. Andy Le Beau “These stops are intended create interaction with the cycling team and the athletes. We want the athletes to know that we think that they are very important. We again want to thank our sponsors in the Boone Community who make this event a success. I also want to thank Keron Poteat, the Watuaga County Special Olympics Coordinator, for her year-round work with these beautiful people in our community.”

If you would like to learn more about this event or help sponsor it please contact Captain Andy Le Beau with the Boone Police Department or go to: https://www.classy.org/fundraiser/1395598?is_new=true . Checks can be mailed to:

Boone Police Department

C/O Captain Andy Le Beau

1500 Blowing Rock Road

Boone NC 28607

Any donations are tax deductible.

