Boone Police Department Drops Off Blankets and Care Packages to Senior Citizens

Published Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 12:05 pm

The Boone Police Department delivered holiday cheer today to local retirement and assisted living facilities. Officers from the department delivered blankets as well as care packages containing snacks, treats and hygiene items to Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation, Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living, and Appalachian Brian Estates.

A community partnership was started on December 7 and ran through December 18 in an effort to help with various needs in these facilities. Community Resource Officer Kat Eller led the initiative by asking the public to partner with the department to help fill the needs of Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation Center. However, after a two-week Holiday Drive, the Boone Police Department collected over 200 blankets and enough items to also provide care packages to Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living, and Appalachian Brian Estates.

Officer Eller stated, “I was overwhelmed by the response of the community. My goal was 60 blankets, and I was hoping for enough to provide one facility. As items kept arriving at the police department, this became bigger than I had hoped for or imagined. The worst of times always brings out the best in people. The Boone Community exemplified this through the Holiday Drive. I cannot thank you enough.”

Captain Bobby Creed stated, “During these trying times, we are grateful to our community for the outpouring of generosity. I want to say thank you to the community of the High Country and Officer Ferrin Page who helped Officer Eller and special thank you to Officer Eller.”