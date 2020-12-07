Boone Police Department Collecting Holiday Presents for Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation Center Residents

Published Monday, December 7, 2020 at 12:57 pm

The Boone Police Department will be collecting blankets, hygiene items and snacks from Monday, December 7 through Thursday, December 18. These items are being collected for our aging community members that are residing at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation Center.

We request that the blankets be new, soft and large enough for an adult. The hygiene items requested are for both men and women, such as shampoo and conditioner, deodorant and lotions that are gentle on skin. The snacks and treats should be age-appropriate such as chocolates, butterscotch, peppermints, licorice and moon pies. Basically, those that you would think that your Grandma or Grandpa would enjoy! There will be a drop off box in the lobby of the Boone Police Department, located at 1500 Blowing Rock Rd, Boone, NC.

During this Holliday Season, there are those in our local nursing homes that will not be with their families this year due to COVID-19. Some actually have no families at all. In response to this, the Boone Police Department is asking for the community’s help in spreading some holiday cheer to these residents!

Thank you for considering being a part of such an important outreach!

For more information about this Holiday Drive being held at the Boone Police Department please contact Community Resource Officer Kat Eller at 828-268-6947.