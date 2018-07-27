Boone Police Department Answers the Lip Sync Challenge

Published Friday, July 27, 2018 at 2:51 pm

By Nathan Ham

The Boone Police Department joined thousands of other police department, sheriff’s department and state highway patrol officers across the country in taking part in the lip sync challenge.

Boone PD filmed their rendition of “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” on Thursday evening on the Greenway Trail at Clawson-Burnley Park.

Several members of the police department joined in to lip sync their way through the R&B classic first made famous by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell in 1967 and again in 1970 by Diana Ross and The Supremes.

In addition to the officers “singing” their parts, several friends, family members and community members joined in on the fun for some always-important background dancing that brought out a lot of smiles through the recording process.

Nelson Aerial Productions of Boone was in charge of the video production of the lip sync challenge.

As of Friday afternoon, the video has not been posted yet on social media, however be sure to keep checking the Town of Boone Police Department Facebook and Twitter pages to see the finished product and see who the Boone Police Department challenges to do their own lip sync video.

