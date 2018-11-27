Boone Police Department Announces Sixth Annual Holiday Food and Funds Drive

Published Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at 11:20 am

The Boone Police Department is announcing its Sixth Annual Holiday Food and Funds Drive. This charity drive began Monday, November 26, 2018 and will continue until Friday, January 7, 2019. The food and funds collected will go to benefit the Hunger & Health Coalition (HHC) here in Boone. For the past 35 years, the Hunger & Health Coalition has collected, organized and distributed food, medication, clothing and firewood to needy families in our area. Last year, the Hunger Coalition’s food pantry gave out 11,385 food boxes to our neighbors in crisis and in their free pharmacy dispensed 18,150 prescriptions at a retail value of $2,650,383.94. Sadly, the need is increasing every year for the HHC’s services.

“As a member of the Boone Police Department and a volunteer with the Hunger & Health Coalition, I see first-hand the benefits of this wonderful organization. Sadly, people in our community are hurting and they struggle to make ends meet. You really understand how important the Hunger & Health Coalition is when you meet an elderly couple that would have to choose each month whether to buy their medicine or food,” said Lt. Chris Hatton, Investigations Division Commander.

The reason the Boone Police Department is hoping to raise funds this year is because the Hunger & Health Coalition can buy $5 worth of food for every $1 donated. This means that a monetary gift can do more good than actual food donations. This may also be a more convenient giving option.

This year there is a bonus reason to donate. A generous member of our community has arranged for all money donated to the Hunger & Health Coalition this holiday season to be matched dollar for dollar. This means if you donate $50, the Hunger & Health Coalition will receive $100!

“This amazing, unexpected gift is a true game-changer for us. If you have ever considered giving to our organization, please do it now,” said Elizabeth Young, Executive Director of Hunger & Health Coalition

If anyone would like to support this effort, they can help by making donations to this food and funds drive. Any non-perishable food is gladly accepted. The Hunger Coalition accepts cash, checks or online donations can be made at: www.hungercoalition.com.

All types of donations are being accepted in the Boone Police Department lobby. The Boone Police Department is located between the Honda Dealership and the U.S. Post Office on Highway 321. If any other organizations, groups or individuals would like to join our efforts, please contact Lieutenant Chris Hatton with the Boone Police Department at 828-268-6942.

