Boone Police Charge Man with Attempting to Use a Counterfeit $100 Bill

Published Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at 3:04 pm

On June 26, Charles Wayne Bolick, 55, Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with Felonious Possession of Counterfeit Currency and Felonious Attempting to Obtain Property by False Pretense. Mr. Bolick was taken before a Watauga County Magistrate where a $10,000 secured bond was set pending a July 31, 2018, appearance in Watauga District Court. These charges resulted from Mr. Bolick attempting to pass a counterfeit bill at Benchmark Provisions in downtown Boone.

This coincides with the Boone Police Department seeing a recent influx of counterfeit $100 bills. The bills that have been located have Chinese writing on front and back. They also have lines across one of the corners of the bill, both front and back.

Over the past two weeks, 22 counterfeit $100 bills have been found in Boone. 20 of the bills were turned over to the Police Department after a concerned citizen found them abandoned. The other two bills were passed at local businesses.

The Boone Police Department asks that all merchants be diligent when examining bills to determine veracity. The bills are not legal tender and it is a crime to pass one as such. If you locate one of these bills, contact your local law enforcement agency promptly.

