Boone Police Are Searching For Armed Suspect Who Stole an SUV at Gunpoint

Published Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at 10:21 am

High Country Crime Stoppers and Boone Police seek the public’s assistance in solving the following crime:

On November 5 at approximately 6:19 PM, a black male wearing a black hoodie, dark pants, and a bandana with a white pattern over his face, accosted a female at gunpoint in the parking area of 369 Madison Avenue. The suspect demanded the victim’s vehicle keys. The suspect left in her silver 2002 Nissan Xterra with North Carolina registration plate BHX-4369. The vehicle has an App State sticker across the top of the rear windows. The rear window also has a monogram sticker, a sigma alpha omega sticker, a red adventure sticker, and a contra dance sticker.

Anyone with information on this crime or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959 / 828-737-0125 or the Boone Police Department at 828-268-6900. You may also submit a Crime Stoppers Tip via our website at https://www.tipsubmit.com/webtips.aspx?AgencyID=1251 or Text “NCTIP plus your tip” to 274637 (CRIMES). All information will be kept confidential.

High Country Crime Stoppers pays rewards for information, which leads to arrests; recovery of stolen property; seizure of drugs and the location of wanted persons.

High Country Crime Stoppers is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization operated by a volunteer community board of directors serving Avery and Watauga Counties. High Country Crime Stoppers encourages the reporting of information or leads which can assist law enforcement with solving crimes. Its goal is to help in the fight against crime, but it is not part of the local police departments or sheriff’s offices. Each County has a law enforcement coordinator who participates as an advisor to the board but is a non-voting member. The citizen’s board is responsible for operations of the program, fund raising, public relations, and approval of rewards.

Comments

comments