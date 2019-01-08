Boone Police Announce Coffee with a Cop Series

Published Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 1:11 pm

The Boone Police Department has announced an upcoming series of coffee with a cop style informational meetings. The overall intention of this series is to help you get to know our community better and help our community get to know us better as well. The specific intention of this series is to get information about our police department out to our citizens. These events will be held inside the Town of Boone Council Chambers at 6:30 p.m. on the dates listed on the above flier. the topics for discussion are also included on the flier.

During each session, a Boone Police Officer will do a quick presentation on the particular subject and then the floor will be open for questions about that area of law enforcement. There will be demonstrations by Boone Police Officers, and of course, coffee will be provided by our wonderful local coffee shops.

If you manage or own a local coffee shop, and you’d like to help by supplying coffee at one or several of these events, please contact us on Facebook or by calling Lieutenant Chris Hatton at 828-268-6942.

