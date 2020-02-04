Boone PD Searching for Suspects Following Vandalism on King Street

Published Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 10:57 am

On Friday, January 31, at approximately 12:15 a.m. a solar-powered public trash can on King Street near Mast General Store was toppled and damaged. Surveillance video revealed the damage was intentional, and the public’s assistance is requested in identifying the perpetrators. The suspect was among a group of five people, three females and two males. The suspect white male in his 20’s was seen in footage wearing a yellow ball cap, a grey hoodie with a dark jacket over it, khaki pants, and dark-colored Nike sneakers. After damaging the trash receptacle, the group was last seen walking up a nearby street, Grand Boulevard.

Anyone with information on this crime or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959 / 828-737-0125 or the Boone Police Department at 828-268-6900. You may also submit a Crime Stoppers Tip via our website at https://www.tipsubmit.com/webtips.aspx?AgencyID=1251 or Text “NCTIP plus your tip” to 274637 (CRIMES). All information will be kept confidential.

High Country Crime Stoppers pays rewards for information, which leads to arrests; recovery of stolen property; seizure of drugs and the location of wanted persons.

High Country Crime Stoppers is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization operated by a volunteer community board of directors serving Avery and Watauga Counties. High Country Crime Stoppers encourages the reporting of information or leads which can assist law enforcement with solving crimes. Its goal is to help in the fight against crime, but it is not part of the local police departments or sheriff’s offices. Each County has a law enforcement coordinator who participates as an advisor to the board but is a non-voting member. The citizen’s board is responsible for operations of the program, fundraising, public relations, and approval of rewards.

