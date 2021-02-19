Boone Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison on Child Pornography Charges

Published Friday, February 19, 2021 at 11:18 am

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell sentenced Joshua Wayne Clemons, 40, of Boone, North Carolina, to 25 years in prison on child pornography charges, announced Andrew Murray, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. Clemons was also ordered to pay a $52,000 special assessment fee, to serve a lifetime of supervised release, and to register as a sex offender after he is released from prison.

According to the information contained in filed documents and statements made in court, in October 2019, law enforcement determined that an individual later identified as Clemons was using a peer-2-peer network to download and transmit child pornography. In November 2019, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Clemons’ residence and seized numerous computer devices and a cell phone. A forensic review of the seized devices revealed that they contained more than 755 images depicting the sexual abuse of children.

On August 11, 2020, Clemons pleaded guilty to possession and distribution and attempted distribution of child pornography. At today’s sentencing hearing, Judge Bell enhanced Clemons’ sentence, based on Clemons’ prior convictions of Indecent Liberties with a Child.