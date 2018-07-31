Boone Man Leads Police on Chase Through Valle Crucis Monday Afternoon

Published Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at 9:54 am

On July 29, 2018, at approximately 3:52 PM, Boone Police attempted to stop a vehicle that was driving in a reckless manner through an accident scene on NC Highway 105. The vehicle fled out the NC 105 Bypass leading officers on a chase over backroads through Valle Crucis ending on Watauga River Road where the vehicle pulled over.

Norman Charles Simmons, White, Male, 55, of Laurel Fork Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with the following offenses: Felony Fleeing to Elude Arrest, Driving While Impaired, Driving with a Revoked Driver’s License, Exceeding the Posted Speed Limit, Careless and Reckless Driving, Stop Sign Violation and Operating a Motor Vehicle with an Open Container of Alcohol.

Mr. Simmons was taken before a Watauga County Magistrate where a $6,500 secured bond was set pending an August 27, 2018, appearance in District Court. The vehicle Mr. Simmons was driving was seized due to a current Driving While Impaired Suspension. Two passengers in the vehicle were not charged.

Boone Police were assisted by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office during this incident.

