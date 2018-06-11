Boone Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

Published Monday, June 11, 2018 at 11:15 am

On Wednesday, June 6, the Boone Police Department, Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and State Bureau of Investigation conducted an investigation of a Boone man for the Possession and Distribution of Child Pornography. The Boone Police Department, Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are members of the North Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, which is continually engaged in proactive and reactive investigations and prosecutions of persons involved in child abuse and exploitation of children involving the internet.

As a result of this investigation, Michael Justin Hagaman, 39 years-of-age, of Howards Creek Road, Boone, was arrested and charged with 10 counts of 2nd Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

Hagaman’s court date was set for July 30, 2018, and his conditions of release were set as a total secured bond amount of $200,000.

The investigation into Hagaman’s illegal activities is ongoing and anybody with information pertaining to Hagaman and the sexual exploitation of minors is urged to contact the Boone Police Department.

