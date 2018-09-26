Boone Man Armed With a Bowie Knife Arrested on CCC&TI Campus

Published Wednesday, September 26, 2018 at 2:58 pm

On Wednesday September 26, Watauga County 911 Emergency Communications Center received a call at 10:13 a.m. from Caldwell Community College; located at 372 Community College Drive, Boone, in reference to a person with a weapon on campus.

Officers from Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and Boone Police Department responded to Caldwell Community College. The college was immediately placed on lock down for students, instructors, and staff.

Officers were able to locate the suspected person on a wooded trail below Caldwell Community College.

The suspect was apprehended and detained without incident. A search of the suspect revealed a fixed blade Bowie knife and an arbor saw.

As a result of this apprehension, William Christopher Hardy, 21, a resident of 1999 Poplar Grove Road, Boone was charged with Carrying a Weapon on Educational Property.

Hardy, a student at CCC&TI, was taken before a Watauga County Magistrate and given a bond in the amount of $500.00 and a court date of October 26.

WCSO and Boone PD protocol worked very well, and responding units and the CCC&TI faculty, administration, and students did a phenomenal job allowing for the strategic placement of responding units. The Watauga County 911 Emergency Communications Center relayed information to responding units and fielded several “Text to 911” messages.

