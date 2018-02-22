Boone Hits Record High for Thursday, Feb. 22

Published Thursday, February 22, 2018 at 1:51 pm

By Nathan Ham

In what has been the warmest week so far in 2018, Thursday officially set a record high temperature for this date in Boone.

The previous record for the day was 67 degrees in 2011. The National Weather Service indicated that the temperature at the Watauga Hospital heliport reached 72 degrees at 12:55 Thursday afternoon.

Boone just missed the record for both Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday’s high temperature according to the National Weather Service was 62 degrees, six degrees shy of the record set in 1939. Wednesday’s high reached 65 degrees, which tied the all-time mark for Feb. 21 set in 1930.

The forecasted high for Friday from Ray’s Weather Center is 67 degrees. If it does indeed get that warm, another record high will be set. The current record for Feb. 23 is 65 degrees, which occurred in 1980.

Other areas in the High Country also had record heat on Thursday. Beech Mountain shattered its record high of 56 degrees on this date in 2011 with a high temperature reaching 65 degrees at 1:25 p.m. Banner Elk reached 70 degrees at 1:14 p.m., breaking the previous record of 68 degrees set in 1980. Jefferson has had the highest temperature in the High Country so far, reaching 73 degrees at 1:15 p.m., breaking the record of 71 that has stood since 1935. Finally, Blowing Rock’s high temperature of 66 degrees at 1:24 p.m. broke the previous record of 64 degrees that was set in 1986.

The weekend forecast shows highs in the lower 60’s before a cool down begins on Monday with high temperatures returning to the lower 50’s.

