Boone Greenway Skatepark Construction Could Happen as soon as August; Site Prep Expected to Happen Over the Next Two Months

Artist rendering the Boone Greenway Skatepark

By Nathan Ham

The first phase of construction for the long-awaited skatepark in Boone has been approved and scheduled, according to the latest update from JP Pardy at Recess Skate & Snow.

Site preparation and grading will begin in June and July with the expectation that the construction of the park will begin in August. Based out of Kitty Hawk, Artisan Skateparks was chosen as the company to construct the Boone Greenway Skatepark. They are currently completing a park project in Richmond, Virginia. Once they are done there, Boone is the next stop on the list.

The design for the skatepark was created by Pillar Design Studios based out of Chandler, Arizona. They have designed numerous parks across the country.

The skatepark will be open to the public for free and will offer numerous tricks and ramps for various skill levels.

A GoFundMe for the project has continued to take donations to put towards the second and third phases of the project.

Construction of the skatepark was originally slated to begin in the spring of 2020, however, COVID-19 put a delay on both construction and all the fundraising events that had been planned in Boone. However, there was some positive news in 2020 for the skate park. The project received a grant from North Carolina Parks and Recreation, a $72,500 matching grant. With the matching total, the grant brought the total up to $145,000.

