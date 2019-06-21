Boone Greenway Skatepark Aiming to be Open by Spring of 2020

Published Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11:44 am

By Nathan Ham

The much-anticipated Boone Greenway Skatepark is closer to becoming a reality after Recess Skate and Snow owner JP Pardy updated the project at Tuesday’s Boone Town Council meeting.

A GoFundMe to bring in donations from the community has also been set up to make fundraising efforts for the skatepark much easier.

“With all the support the skatepark has received from the town council and the community, we decided to reach out to some of our friends in the skate park building industry and get some feedback on what we are working with,” said Pardy.

Andy Duck with Artisan Skateparks based out of Kitty Hawk met with Pardy, Boone Town Manager John Ward and Boone Public Works Deputy Director Todd Moody at the site of the future skatepark to get an idea of what the construction needs would be. Artisan Skateparks is a very well-known company that has built several concrete skateparks in North Carolina, other parts of the United State and even in other countries.

“Andy thought the site was a perfect fit and is eager to work with us on the project. We have such a huge opportunity here to go ahead and build a full-blown skatepark and I think we need to take advantage of that,” said Pardy.

Pardy added that they have teamed up with Pillar Designs to create a skatepark concept for the space.

The idea for this skatepark has really taken off from more than just a place for skaters in the High Country to enjoy.

“A concrete skatepark like this is what most towns are either building now or striving to build. This will cater to all levels of skateboarders and become a destination skatepark in North Carolina,” said Pardy. “This skatepark will not only provide what our skateboard community needs but will create more tourism and provide another amazing outdoor recreational activity for everyone here in Boone, locals and visitors.”

As the design crew comes together and construction gets closer to starting, the funds needed for the project will also become even more important.

“The plan will be to dive right back into fundraising. We have already spoken to a handful of local businesses that are excited about helping make this happen,” Pardy said. “We started planning another Mini Golf Fundraiser at Sunrise Mountain Mini Golf set for this September along with some other major events this fall.”

Pardy says that he is also looking into potential grants for the project, including from the Tony Hawk Foundation. Between private contributions and the potential grant money, Pardy believes that getting this major facility constructed will be a big boost for the High Country.

“Turn-key cost on something like this averages around $300,000. That does not include any in-kind donations, site prep and grading from the town, volunteered labor or material donations,” he said. “Everything is approved and in place so technically as soon as funding exists we will be ready to start. It would really be great to see the county get involved with funding since this will benefit them very much as well.”

The Town of Boone donated the land and $25,000 to put towards the project.

Currently, the GoFundMe goal is set at $100,000. Over $2,000 has already been raised in just the first three days of the project.

To donate, visit the GoFundMe page. For updates on the progress of the skatepark, there are two pages on Instagram set up that will provide updates: @boonegreenwayskatepark and @recessNC.

