Boone Fire Department Reminds Residents: Not Every Hero Wears a Cape, Plan and Practice Your Escape!

Published Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 11:47 am

Boone Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®)—the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for more than 90 years—to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape!” The campaign works to educate everyone about the small but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.

NFPA statistics show that in 2017 U.S. fire departments responded to 357,000 home structure fires. These fires caused 2,630 fire deaths and 10,600 fire injuries. On average, seven people died in a fire in a home per day from 2012 to 2016. “These numbers show that home fires continue to pose a significant threat to safety,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA’s vice president of Outreach and Advocacy. “In a typical home fire, you may have as little as one to two minutes to escape safely from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Escape planning and practice can help you make the most of the time you have, giving everyone enough time to get out.”

While NFPA and the Boone Fire Department are focusing on home fires, these messages apply to virtually any location.

Situational awareness is a skill people need to use wherever they go. No matter where you are, look for available exits. If the alarm system sounds, take it seriously and exit the building immediately. All homes should have an escape plan.

Escape plans should include:

Two ways out of each room.

A meeting place a safe distance from the structure.

Plans for everyone that may need assistance to escape such as the elderly and those with disabilities.

Make sure your house number is visible from the street and from both directions of travel during the day and night.

Everyone should know how to dial 911 for emergency assistance.

Practice your home fire escape at least twice a year in the day and at night.

Get out and stay out, never go back inside until instructed it is safe to do so.

Escape plans should be Planned and Practiced!

Boone Fire Department is providing training for pre-k through 8th grade at schools in the Boone Fire district in support of this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape!”. Please contact your child’s school for program dates and information.

To find out more about Fire Prevention Week programs and activities in Boone, please contact the Boone Fire Department at (828) 268-6180. For more general information about Fire Prevention Week and home escape planning, visit www.fpw.org.

Comments

comments