Boone Drugs Inc. Offers COVID-19 Rapid Testing and Flu Testing at Horn in the West Parking Lot

Published Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 4:41 pm

By Nathan Ham

Boone Drugs Inc. is holding a testing site at the Horn in the West parking lot located at 591 Horn in the West Drive in Boone. At this location, rapid COVID-19 testing and rapid flu testing is being offered, meaning the results are given the same day.

If someone wants to get tested, they have to go to https://www.boonedrug.com/ to fill out paperwork, which will then give directions on how to get to the site.

Folks can go to Boone Drug’s website in the morning and get tested the same day, and no appointments need to be made.

When a person arrives at the testing site, the staff will print off the paperwork and have everything ready.

“Once you get tested, you can either wait on your results, which takes about 15-20 minutes once you get swabbed, or some people drive away and we will then call them by 6 p.m. that night. It’s just that simple,” said Jessica Welch, Marketing Coordinator for Boone Drugs, Inc. “We’re happy that we can do this, it’s very much needed. It’s just a small part we can offer to the community.”

Welch said that the Town of Boone was very gracious to offer them the space to be able to bring people in for these rapid testing opportunities.

During the process, a person will go around to the cars to get names and collect payment. The testing costs $80 for a rapid COVID-19 test and $40 for a rapid flu test. The days and hours of operation for this testing site is typically Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. However, interested individuals should check the website for more details in case the days or hours change.

Photos taken today at the Horn in the West Parking Lot.