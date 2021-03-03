Boone Drugs Gets First Shipment of COVID-19 Vaccine; Appointments Already Filled for First 500 Vaccinations Happening Thursday

Published Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 4:49 pm

By Nathan Ham

Pharmacies across the country have begun vaccinating people for COVID-19, and now folks in Boone will have somewhere else to go if they are eligible to receive the vaccine.

Melissa Bracey, the Director of Communications and Compliance for AppHealthCare, said that Boone Drugs received an allotment of the COVID-19 shipment that was received on March 1.

“We are excited to have additional vaccine providers available to administer vaccines to our community and are very appreciative to Boone Drugs for their continued partnerships,” said Bracey.

Jessica Welch, the Marketing Director for Boone Drugs, confirmed that the shipment of 500 vaccines arrived on Wednesday and that all appointments for this week’s vaccination clinic at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church have already been filled. Welch said that as soon as the next shipment arrives, they are planning on doing the same vaccination clinic at the church.

“Hopefully it will be smooth sailing with everyone showing up for their appointment times,” Welch said. “Boone Drugs helped AppHealthCare do their vaccinations and it gave our pharmacists and nurses an idea how to try and navigate it all.”

On Tuesday, Governor Roy Cooper announced that individuals in Group 3 are now eligible to receive the vaccine as of March 3. Many of those in Group 3 include college and university instructors, manufacturing workers that make medical supplies and medical equipment and food, grocery store employees, restaurant workers, meat-packing workers, farmworkers and food distribution workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, court workers, elected officials, clergy, veterinarians, homeless shelter staff, firefighters, EMS workers, corrections officers, security officers, DMV workers and DOT workers.

With the recent FDA approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that there should be enough vaccines for everybody in America that wants one to be able to get one by the end of May.

