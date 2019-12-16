Boone Christmas Parade Delights Parade Goers Despite Chilly Drizzle on Saturday

Published Monday, December 16, 2019 at 9:37 am

By Nathan Ham

It was a rainy Saturday for the annual Christmas Parade in downtown Boone, but that did not stop people from coming out and having a good time celebrating the holiday season.

The parade started near Galileo’s on King Street and continued on all the way to the Legends parking lot. The parade still had a pretty strong turnout even with the damp and chilly weather conditions. Many of the floats and participants were also not scared away by the less-than-optimal dreary day.

“Everybody seemed to be in a festive mood and I think 90 percent or so of the folks that planned to participate still showed up and were able to get through the parade,” said Mark Freed, the Cultural Resources Director at the Jones House in downtown Boone. “Santa Clause had a big time and it all went well.”

There was a big variety of floats and organizations that were part of the parade lineup, including the popular clogging groups and the Watauga High School band.

“We had a lot of music groups, a lot of performing groups and a lot of great creativity from the community with their floats,” said Freed. “We had a good turnout here at the Jones House. We were giving away hot drinks and cookies here and it seemed like downtown was bustling.”

Freed wanted to thank all of the parade participants and all of the people who came out to take part in the events to support downtown Boone.

Comments

comments