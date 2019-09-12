Boone Breaks Record High Temperature on Wednesday Previously Set in 1931

Published Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11:56 am

By Nathan Ham

A late summer heatwave has hit the High Country with temperatures that reached the mid-80s on Wednesday, including a new record high of 85 degrees in Boone.

The record beat the old record of 83 degrees that was set on September 11, 1931, according to data provided by Ray’s Weather Center.

Thursday’s record could also be in jeopardy of falling. The current record of 84 degrees was also set in 1931. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s once again throughout the area.

After today, the heat will drop back into the 70s for the rest of the week, however, the rain chances also increase after today with a greater risk of showers and thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday. Sunday and Monday appear to be nicer with highs in the mid-70s and only a slight risk of precipitation.

In addition to the unseasonably warm temperatures over the last few days, the High Country has experienced a lot of dry weather lately. Boone has not had any measurable rainfall since 0.13 of an inch of rain fell on August 27 and nearly an inch of rain fell on August 24. Boone had had just 2.63 inches of rain since August 1. Blowing Rock has seen 7.46 inches of rain since August 1. West Jefferson has seen even less rain than areas in Watauga County with just 1.92 inches of rain since the first of August. In Avery County, Banner Elk has received 0.41 of an inch of rain in September and had just 1.21 inches of rain in August.

All rainfall data was provided by Ray’s Weather Center.

Other High Temps from around the High Country for Wednesday

Blowing Rock – 81

Seven Devils – 84.5

Valle Crucis – 88.6

Beech Mountain – 75.5

Banner Elk – 82

Newland – 88.2

Comments

comments