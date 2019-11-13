Boone Breaks Low Temperature Record that Stood for Nearly 70 Years

Published Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 12:11 pm

By Nathan Ham

The brutally cold temperatures on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning led to a new record low temperature for this date in history.

The overnight low was recorded at 14 degrees in Boone, breaking the previous record set in 1950 of 15 degrees, according to data provided by Ray’s Weather Center.

Beech Mountain, Sugar Mountain and Snake Mountain had the lowest recorded temperatures as each weather station recorded low temperatures of 5 degrees.

Schools in Watauga, Avery and Ashe all opened today but were on delays, thanks to some frozen patches of ice on some roadways and the cold temperatures that everyone woke up to across the High Country.

For the rest of the week, high temperatures will stay in the mid-40s for the most part with lows hovering in the upper 20s and lower 30s, which might feel like a heatwave compared to the single-digit and below zero wind chills that were felt overnight Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

On Thursday, there is still a slight chance of light rain and potentially a freezing drizzle overnight. The weekend is shaping up to be cool but with lots of sunshine and just a light breeze here and there.

Overnight Low Temperatures (weather station data provided by Ray’s Weather Center)

Aho – 10 degrees

Banner Elk – 9 degrees

Beech Mountain – 5 degrees

Blowing Rock – 12 degrees

Boone – 14 degrees

Jefferson – 10 degrees

Linville – 10 degrees

Newland – 10 degrees

Phillips Gap – 14 degrees

Seven Devils – 10 degrees

Snake Mountain – 5 degrees

Sugar Mountain – 5 degrees

Valle Crucis – 13 degrees

Warrensville – 11 degrees

West Jefferson – 11 degrees

Zionville – 8 degrees

Comments

comments