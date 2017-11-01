Boone BOO! A High Country Favorite for Trick-or-Treating Packed with Crowds, Crafts, and Candy

Published Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at 11:12 am

Lions, tigers, and princesses? Oh my! Downtown Boone held their annual Boone BOO! Halloween celebration on October 31. Families in the High Country gather from near and far to show off their cute costumes, to socialize with friends, and of course to get a lot of candy!

The shops in downtown Boone, Jones House, and public library joined in collaboration from 5:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m., for the Boone Boo! Collectively, the Boone BOO! had arts and crafts, a kid-friendly haunted house, and trick-or-treating at the local shops. The streets were blocked off, to ensure safety while hundreds of families walked up and down the streets.

If you were to walk by the downtown area, you would see bumblebees, Minnie Mouse, dragons, witches, wild animals, cheerleader, Superman, clowns, and so many other costumes.

Brittney Clark, the Downtown Development Coordinator said, “Last night’s crowd at Boone BOO! was fantastic! Thousands of families came out with top-notch costumes to visit Downtown Boone. It was awesome to see the streets packed. Many people commented that it felt like a block party, which is exactly how I thought it felt. I’d like to thank all of the merchants who gave out tons of candy to all of the trick-or-treaters. Boone BOO! would not be what it is without all of you!”

Thank you to all of the merchants and participants for coming out and celebrating Halloween with Boone BOO!

Comments

comments