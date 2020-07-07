Boone Area Chamber of Commerce Announces 2020-21 Executive Committee & Additions to Board of Directors

“Strong community leadership has never been more important, and we are excited to have these individuals serve the Chamber in their various roles on the Board of Directors,” said David Jackson, President/CEO of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce. “Our staff is incredibly thankful for the leadership David Still provided to our organization over this past year. His job description certainly expanded as our community faced unprecedented challenges and we thank him for is daily support and additions to our efforts. We know Dr. Scott Elliott will take the handoff and continue to provide sound advice, creative ideas, and unwavering support to our staff during this critical time. Dr. Sandy Vannoy has been a trusted voice since joining our Board, and will continue to identify ways that we can combine the strength and resources of the Walker College of Business to help support our local business community, especially during the rebuilding efforts we know we’ll face.”

“Todd Hendley and Kevin White are going to be welcome additions to our Board of Directors,” Jackson continued. “Both bring the experience of watching Boone grow over the years and will bring valuable perspective to our work moving forward. We are fortunate to have a solid representation of various sizes and types of businesses on our board, and Todd and Kevin’s influence will only help to enhance the impact of this group.”

Hendley and White begin three-year terms that expire in June of 2023. A full list of the Board of Directors can be found at this link . The group is scheduled to meet for its annual Board of Directors retreat via Zoom July 15th.