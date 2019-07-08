Boone Area Chamber of Commerce Announces 2019 Community Awards

Published Monday, July 8, 2019 at 2:32 pm

Seven local business pillars will be honored for their community involvement during the 70th Boone Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Membership Meeting, presented by Skyline/Skybest and Red Moon Catering.

The 2019 Community Award winners will be introduced to the audience and recognized with a special video presentation at the Annual Meeting. Best-selling author Andrew Davis serves as the keynote speaker for the event. Tickets are $40 for Chamber members, $50 for non-members, and can be purchased by clicking on this link.

“One of the highlights of our Annual Membership Meeting is recognizing those individuals and businesses that continue to move our community forward,” said David Jackson, President/CEO of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce. “These seven award winners embody that spirit and represent the positive attributes that define our local business climate.”

The 2019 Community Award Winners include:

Alfred Adams Award for Economic Development:

Booneshine Brewing Company completed a move to a new production facility and a 3,500 square-foot tasting room in East Boone during the past year. Started in 2015 by Tim Herdklotz and Carson Coatney, Booneshine increased its production capacity from 1,500 barrels of beer per year to over 4,000 after the move.

The Alfred Adams Award for Economic Development recognizes individuals and/or organizations who have worked for the orderly growth and development of Boone and Watauga County. Adams served as a local banker and provided influence on many Chamber committees in the organization’s formative years.

Baker/Jones Woman of the Year Award:

Carolyn Clark, Founder, After Ever Communications, LLC , started her own Public Relations Firm to assist international business brands with corporate communication strategies. She serves as a member of the Silicon Hollar Advisory Board, assisting local entrepreneurs in the High Country with growth planning and ideation. She is an adjunct professor in the Appalachian State University Department of Communication and is Past President of the App State Alumni Association.

The Baker-Jones Woman of the Year award is named for long-time Chamber volunteers Gillian Baker and Susan Jones. This award honors an inspiring member who exemplifies the qualities of leadership, mentorship, and community involvement.

Dan Meyer Community Partnership Award:

The Back 2 School Festival is an annual event that aids any Watauga County Family that is struggling to afford the high costs of sending their children back to school. In 2018, nearly 1,200 children were served by the program. Over 2,000 people attended the festival that is funded largely by business, non-profit, and faith community support and volunteer hours.

The Dan Meyer Community Partnership Award recognizes a community leader for their efforts to bring multiple parties together for a common cause. Meyer served as President/CEO of the Chamber for 12-years before retiring in August of 2016.

Sue W. Wilmoth Award for the Advancement of Tourism:

Valle Country Fair is an authentic fall festival and juried arts and crafts show, featuring food, mountain music, and crafts. Celebrating its 40th year in 2018, the fair attracted over 13,000 visitors and 160 juried artists to the Valle Crucis Community. Last year’s fair channeled $40,000 to High Country organizations which serve people in need. The Sue W. Wilmoth Award for the Advancement of Tourism is named for the former Chamber Director, who used her influence in tourism promotion to capitalize on the region’s natural resources while balancing progress with preservation.

everGREEN Award for Sustainability:

The Cove Creek School Solar Array is a 5 kilowatt photovoltaic array that was installed at the school thanks to the help of NC GreenPower, a group that supports renewable energy carbon offset projects by providing grants for solar installations at K-12 schools across North Carolina. Cove Creek students and families raised more than $14,000 in corporate and local support to assist with installation. Beyond supplying the school with a portion of its power, the new solar array is also equipped with a weather station and allows for real-time monitoring of the system’s output and performance. The system is designed with education in mind, its addition to the school is paired with curriculum-based content to help students learn how solar power systems are incorporated into the energy grid.

The evergreen Award is presented to a business, organization, project, or person who has furthered the inclusion and integration of sustainable development principles.

Ben Suttle Special Services Award for Volunteer Leadership:

Cindy Wallace, Chair, Western Youth Network Board of Directors, has been a part of the Boone community for over three decades. She was first introduced to WYN during a long career at Appalachian State University. Wallace advanced her involvement with the organization by joining the Board of Directors in 2016. In her year as Chair, she assisted in organizing efforts to aid WYN staff in administering events, projects, and programming.

The Ben Suttle Special Services Award, named for the former Boone Town Councilman, recognizes the spirit of volunteerism in the community.

Wade Brown Award for Community Involvement:

Lane Robinson, Owner, Creekside Electronics has been involved with numerous High Country organizations as a native to the area. He recently completed a year as President of the Boone Sunrise Rotary Club and maintains an active role in volunteer and project support with the organization. He currently serves as Vice-Chair of the Southern Appalachian Historical Society Board of Directors, helping the group administer the annual Horn in the West outdoor drama. Robinson donates time to Western Youth Network, helping spearhead the Men for WYN initiative. He frequently donates items from his family business, Creekside Electronics, for silent auctions and fundraisers for local non-profit organizations.

For more information on the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce, please contact David Jackson at (828) 264-2225 or by email at [email protected].

Comments

comments