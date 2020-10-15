Boone Area Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Boone Development Association Introduce Downtown Advocacy Committee

Published Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 4:16 pm

The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Boone Development Association have partnered to form the Downtown Advocacy Committee to support new and existing Boone area businesses.

David Jackson, President/CEO of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce and Lane Moody, Downtown Development Coordinator for the Town of Boone will lead the newly instated committee, with the following supporting members:

Charlie Bateman – Strategy, Growth, and Sustainability Counselor, SBTDC at App State

Hudson Cobb – Student/SGA, Appalachian State University

Josh Eller – Public Works Deputy Director, Town of Boone

Amy Flieg – Fire Marshall, Town of Boone

Katie Greene – Director of Communications and Marketing, Boone Area Chamber of Commerce

Wayne Miller – Owner of Black Cat, COBO, Footsloggers, DBDA Board of Directors

Andrea Morton – Director of Hotel Operations, The Horton Hotel

Tracy Schindler – Former Owner, Something Else Gifts

Jane Shook – Director of Planning and Inspections, Town of Boone

Jennele Vaquera – Owner, Lucky Penny

John Ward – Town Manager, Town of Boone

Neighborhood Resident – TBA

The Downtown Advocacy Committee will work to create a mechanism of lasting support for Downtown Boone businesses by listening to concerns, gaining input from stakeholder groups, and providing recommendations based on acquired knowledge. Goals of the committee include providing COVID-19 relaunch and recovery resources, a coordinated messaging campaign aimed to clearly communicate entry procedures for new businesses , and continuing education and ongoing outreach.

The first full committee meeting is expected to take place in November, with quarterly progress reports presented to the Boone Town Council.

“We look forward to partnering with the Chamber to develop guidance and support opportunities for Downtown Businesses.” said Moody. “My hope is that this committee will be able to offer a network of support for new businesses and an opportunity for fine tuning well established businesses. I am thankful for both the Town Council and Chamber of Commerce for their dedication to the stability of our Downtown”

The Downtown Advocacy Committee operates under the structure of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce and engages Town of Boone staff, area residents, business owners/operators, residents, event planners, and other stakeholders through a series of discussions and focus groups.

“The committee’s most important work to start will be listening and asking questions,” said Jackson. “It will be critical to gain input from as many stakeholder groups as possible, including Town of Boone staff. Talking through the current operational norms may bring forward new ideas and efficiencies that come from simply engaging in conversation. Our goal is to create a new road map for doing business that is clearly communicated, understood, and supported by all parties involved.”

The committee’s goals and action plans were presented to the Boone Town Council October 13th and received a unanimous endorsement.

For more information regarding the Downtown Advocacy Committee, please contact the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce at [email protected] or 828-264-2225.