Boone and Blowing Rock Featured in New York Times Article on Thursday

Published Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 12:05 pm

By Nathan Ham

Areas around Boone and Blowing Rock received from national publicity on Thursday morning when an article about Boone appeared online in the New York Times.

The story written by Paige McClanahan chronicles her experience spending a weekend in the High Country.

During her first day in Boone on a Friday, she detailed a hike at Elk Knob State Park and dinner, drinks and music at Lost Province Brewing in downtown Boone.

The next day, Paige spent the first part of the day checking out what Boone has to offer. She talked about her breakfast at Stick Boy Bread Company, spending time in downtown Boone and eating lunch at the F.A.R.M. Café. After that, she headed to Blowing Rock where she stopped in at The Blowing Rock tourist attraction, the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum, took a stroll through downtown Blowing Rock and finally capped off the evening with dinner at The Best Cellar.

Before leaving town on Sunday, Paige stopped for brunch at Melanie’s Food Fantasy and took a drive on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

The story appeared online will be in the print edition on Sunday, October 6.

