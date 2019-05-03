Boone Among North Carolina Communities That Achieve 2019 National Main Street Accreditation

Published Friday, May 3, 2019 at 12:52 pm

The National Main Street Center has designated 46 North Carolina communities as accredited Main Street America™ programs for 2019, the North Carolina Department of Commerce announced today. The town of Boone was among these communities. Each year, the national group and N.C. Commerce’s Main Street & Rural Planning Center recognize communities demonstrating exemplary commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach.

“The Main Street & Rural Planning Center builds capacity in our rural and small-town communities,” said Secretary of Commerce Anthony M. Copeland. “These nationally-accredited communities work closely with the community development experts in the Department of Commerce to create vibrant downtowns that attract investment and create jobs all across our state.”

“We are proud to acknowledge this year’s nationally accredited Main Street America programs that have worked tirelessly to strengthen their communities,” said Patrice Frey, President & CEO of the National Main Street Center. “These programs deserve recognition for generating impressive economic returns, preserving community character, and celebrating local history. Main Street America Accredited communities are part of a powerful movement of change makers, and their dedication to improving quality of life in the places they call home is inspiring.”

Each community’s performance is annually evaluated by the North Carolina Main Street staff in partnership with the National Main Street Center. The staff identifies the local programs that meet ten national performance standards. Evaluation criteria determine the communities that are building comprehensive and sustainable revitalization efforts and include standards such as fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting programmatic progress and actively preserving historic buildings.

The following North Carolina communities achieved National Main Street Accreditation in 2019 for work completed in the 2018 calendar year:

In fiscal year 2018, North Carolina Main Street programs generated $222 million in local public and private reinvestment, helped open 247 net new businesses, generated 1,288 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 255 buildings and 372 façade improvements. “These communities have established a strong foundation that supports transformational downtown economic development initiatives and they are committed to the principles of the Main Street program,” said Liz Parham, Director of the N.C . Main Street & Rural Planning Center. The North Carolina Main Street & Rural Planning Center provides strategic planning and technical assistance, Main Street program guidance, training and education, including the N.C. Main Street conference, the state’s largest downtown revitalization educational event. Main Street America has been helping revitalize older and historic commercial districts for nearly 40 years. In 2018 alone, Main Street America programs generated $4.39 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 5,310 net new businesses, generated 25,301 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 8,146 historic buildings and clocked 2.2 million volunteer hours. For additional information about the Main Street program visit nccommerce.com/Main-Street , or contact Liz Parham, director of the North Carolina Main Street & Rural Planning Center at (919) 814-4658.

Comments

comments