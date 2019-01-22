Boone Alumni Band “Downtown Abby & The Echoes” Performed at Beech Mountain Saturday

Published Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at 4:04 pm

Boone alumni band “Downtown Abby & The Echoes” gave a show at Beech Mountain this past Saturday as part of the Beech Mountain Resort Winter Music Series. The band, who is fronted by App State grads Bailey Faulkner and Abby Bryant is now based out of Charlotte, but got their start in Boone late in 2016 when both were attending App State. “We started with a group of friends and started playing around Boone at house parties and some of the bars, and from there we started to make it our full time endeavor”, says Bryant. At the end of summer 2018 they made their move to Charlotte.

The band describes their music as trying to capture the spirit of old soul while emphasizing its youthful energy and fresh songwriting. They feature powerful vocals and a groovy rhythm section with Abby Bryant wowing the crowd with her voice and Bailey Faulkner laying down the groove on lead guitar. DTA takes influence from Tedeschi Trucks Band and Grace Potter & The Nocturnals among many titans of southern soul, blues, and rock.

Downtown Abby & The Echoes were last in town for a New Year’s Eve gig at Boone Salon where they shared the stage with another Boone alumni band “Unaka Prong”.

The band is in the beginning process of recording their first full-length album, but do have an EP out that is available on Spotify. And they hope to be back in the High Country in late spring for another show.

The band is also becoming known for their posters and artwork. Maggie Sherwood and Clare Dotts are the two artists responsible for the that and are also App State grads.

You can find the band’s website at www.downtownabbyband.com and on social media as well. The band is truly focused on its mission to bring funky, dance-inducing original tunes to their fans and from their powerful stage performances will be a band we will be hearing a lot more from!

Comments

comments