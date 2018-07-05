Boone’s Fourth of July Parade Pictures: A Spectacular Sight to See

The Boone Fourth of July Parade was absolutely spectacular yesterday, with tons of outstanding groups entertaining and earning applause from the large crowd that had gathered all up and down King Street.
Jerry Moore, the Hall of Fame football coach who won 215 games with Appalachian State from 1989 to 2012, was in the parade yesterday. He was recently awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, which is the state’s highest civilian honor. Moore was the Grand Marshall at the parade, waving to the crowd from his car, along with his wife, Margaret.
The Watauga High School also had a little float for their new musical, the Addams Family. The music playing from the float included the well-known tune, of course, and the crowd snapped along.
And of course, seeing as it’s election season, there were many politicians in the parade, waving cheerfully from their patriotically decorated cars, including:
Deanna Ballard for NC Senate
Ray Russell for NC House
Jonathan Jordan for NC House
Seth Banks for District Attorney
Diane Cornett Deal for County Clerk of Superior Court
Travis Critcher for County Clerk of Superior Court
David Searcy for Sheriff
Steve Combs for School Board
David Blust for County Commissioner
Tommy Sofield for County Commissioner
Tim Hodges for County Commissioner
