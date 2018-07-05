Boone’s Fourth of July Parade Pictures: A Spectacular Sight to See

Published Thursday, July 5, 2018 at 10:40 am

The Boone Fourth of July Parade was absolutely spectacular yesterday, with tons of outstanding groups entertaining and earning applause from the large crowd that had gathered all up and down King Street.

Jerry Moore, the Hall of Fame football coach who won 215 games with Appalachian State from 1989 to 2012, was in the parade yesterday. He was recently awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, which is the state’s highest civilian honor. Moore was the Grand Marshall at the parade, waving to the crowd from his car, along with his wife, Margaret.

The Watauga High School also had a little float for their new musical, the Addams Family. The music playing from the float included the well-known tune, of course, and the crowd snapped along.

And of course, seeing as it’s election season, there were many politicians in the parade, waving cheerfully from their patriotically decorated cars, including:

Deanna Ballard for NC Senate

Ray Russell for NC House

Jonathan Jordan for NC House

Seth Banks for District Attorney

Diane Cornett Deal for County Clerk of Superior Court

Travis Critcher for County Clerk of Superior Court

David Searcy for Sheriff

Steve Combs for School Board

David Blust for County Commissioner

Tommy Sofield for County Commissioner

Tim Hodges for County Commissioner

Thanks for going to the parade and supporting our local organizations, and we hope to see you next year!

