Bomb Threat Closes King Street Near the Watauga County Courthouse

Published Friday, December 21, 2018 at 10:00 am

Another bomb threat in the High Country has closed down a portion of King Street in downtown Boone.

According to the Boone Police Department, On Friday, December 21 at approximately 9:00 a.m. Boone Police 911 Telecommunications Center received a call from an unknown man making claims of bombs and violence occurring at an address near the Watauga County Courthouse.

Boone Police and various public service agencies responded to 815 West King Street. The business was found to be unoccupied and there was no evidence found to corroborate the information provided by the initial caller.

The investigation into the maker of the call continues. The Boone Police Department appreciates the assistance of its peer agencies and citizens in helping and understanding during this response.

This comes just eight days after numerous bomb threats were emailed to businesses across Boone, including Ross Chrysler and Blue Ridge Medical Offices where Appalachian Gastroenterology, Appalachian Rehabilitation, Blue Ridge Dentistry and Blue Ridge Ear, Nose and Throat all reside. Those threats were proven to be hoaxes.

Comments

comments