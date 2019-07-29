Boil Water Advisory Lifted by Town of Boone

Published Monday, July 29, 2019 at 1:52 pm

The Town of Boone Public Works Department has announced that the boil advisory notice issued yesterday has now been lifted. Water Plant staff have completed testing throughout the system and have not discovered any safety concerns. It has now been verified that the Town water system is safe and no longer needs to be boiled.

As a reminder, the boil advisory notice was for precautionary purposes only due to a water main break. Water Department staff repaired the leak late yesterday evening and has conducted testing procedures throughout this morning. Citizens can now use Town water for any and all purposes.

If you have any questions or concerns pertaining to this matter, please feel free to contact the Public Works Department at 828-268-6250.

AppHealthCare (Appalachian District Health Department) is continuing to work with restaurants, care centers, and other institutions to provide guidance now that the boil water advisory is lifted.

What should I do now that the advisory is lifted?

Restaurants, Care Centers, and Other Institutions:

NC Environmental Health Emergency Preparedness and Recovery Guidance Manual.

The following steps should be completed now that the boil water advisory is lifted.

Equipment with water line connections such as post-mix beverage machines, spray misters, coffee or tea urns, ice machines, glass washers, dishwashers, and other equipment must be flushed, cleaned and sanitized in accordance to manufacturer’s instructions

Run water softeners through a regeneration cycle

Drain reservoirs in tall buildings

Flush drinking fountains; run continuously for 5 minutes

For ice machines:

flush the water line close the valve on the water line behind the machine disconnect the water line from the machine inlet open the valve run 5 gallons of water through the valve and dispose of the water close valve reconnect water line open the valve flush the water lines in the machine turn on the machine make ice for 1 hour and dispose of the first batch of ice Clean and sanitize all parts and surfaces that come in contact with water and ice, follow manufacturer’s instructions



For Health Care Facilities: Now that the boil water advisory is lifted, run faucets and drinking fountains at full flow for at least 5 minutes or use high-temperature water flushing or chlorination (153,157). Refer to Centers for Disease Control Guidelines for Environmental Infection Control in Health-Care Facilities.

See the Town of Boone guidance below for more information. For additional information about this event and more from AppHealthCare please call (828) 264-4995 or visit our website at www.apphealthcare.com and follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

