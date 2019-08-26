Blue Yonder to Perform During Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music Indoor Concert Series on September 1

Published Monday, August 26, 2019 at 4:07 pm

The John Lilly Trio, known as “Blue Yonder” rolls into the High Country on Labor Day weekend for a Sunday, September 1st concert as a part of the Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music 2019 Indoor Concert Series! This show takes place at the Harvest House Performing Arts Venue in Boone and begins at 7:30pm.

Blue Yonder is a band from Charleston, West Virginia, that takes strands of early country and folk music – from swing to honky-tonk, bluegrass to rockabilly, hymns to pop – and weaves them together with award-winning original compositions and contemporary grooves. The group features three seasoned musicians each with distinctive and notable skills: award-winning songwriter John Lilly, national guitar champion Robert Shafer, and neo-trad bassist Will Carter.

John Lilly, Blue Yonder’s vocalist and front man, is known throughout the country and in Europe for his heartfelt original songs about loving, living, and losing. John recently released his fifth CD, “Cold Comfort,” recorded in Texas and Tennessee. In 2007, his “Haunted Honky Tonk” CD rose to #1 on radio charts in the U.S. and Europe. John’s songwriting earned him top place in the 2005 Ghost Writers in the Sky song contest, as well as the 2010 “Next Great Road Song” contest, sponsored by Spin and Midas. A former tour guide at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, John travelled as a member of the Green Grass Cloggers dance team and with Appalachian master fiddler and NEA National Heritage Fellow Ralph Blizard. Lilly now tours widely, sharing his own music. He has served as editor of West Virginia’s Goldenseal magazine since 1997.

Robert Shafer, on both acoustic and electric guitar, possesses the uncommon ability to play with lightning velocity, infectious swing, or subtle emotion – whatever the music calls for. One of only a few guitar players to have won the prestigious Walnut Valley National Flat Picking Championship more than once, Robert has released seven recordings, many in partnership with other champion pickers, including Robin Kessinger, Steve Kaufman, and Johnny Staats. Robert was most influenced by Doc Watson’s acoustic flatpicking, but over the past few decades he has spent at least as much time playing his Telecaster with country music bands Southern Mix and the Pourhouse Crew, mastering techniques learned from such standouts as Merle Travis, Danny Gatton, and Les Paul as well as others of Nashville’s hottest sidemen.

Will Carter is the bass player in the Contrarians, a touring contra dance band. He has also played in several bluegrass and old time bands over the years, including well-known band mates, such as fiddler Bobby Taylor and Nashville banjoist/producer Alison Brown. Will also organizes musical events, having conceived of and helped found the Appalachian String Band Music Festival, Mountain Stage/NewSong Music Festival and Song Contest, and Charleston Jazz Series.

This concert is supported by the following private sponsors; Matt and Sue Mosher; plus Bill and Jewel Magee – in Loving Memory of Nell and Harry Thomas and Jo and Rogers Magee. Business sponsors include; Mast General Store, Mountain Time Publishing, and the High Country Press. Additional support is provided by; Boone TDA, Watauga County Arts Council and Grassroots Funds from the NC Arts Council. JSMHM is also proud to be included as a site on the Blue Ridge Music Trails of North Carolina (BlueRidgeMusicNC.com).

Tickets cost $18 in advance and $20 at the door. Student tickets are $5. Children 12 and

younger are admitted free. Advance tickets may be purchased online or at Stick Boy

Bread Company (345 Hardin St, Boone), and Footsloggers on Main Street in downtown

Blowing Rock.

Directions and more info can be found at the JSMHM website –

www.mountainhomemusic.org/

