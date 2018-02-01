Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture Hosting Premiere Screening of Farmers for America! Feb. 5

Published Thursday, February 1, 2018 at 10:20 am

Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture and WNC FarmLink are hosting the premiere screening in Boone of the regional film tour of Farmers for America! This FREE event will take place on February 5th at Lost Province Brewing Company from 5:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m.

Join us for a farm landowner and farm-seeker mixer during the first portion of the evening and stay for the film, whilst enjoying local craft beer and fresh, seasonal food!

Farmers for America traces the extraordinary changes coming to America’s food system as more and more consumers flock to farmers’ markets, embrace farm-to-table lifestyles and insist on knowing where their food is coming from. With the average age of today’s farmer at 60, and rural America losing population as the cost of land and equipment soars, this film reveals the people waiting to take their place, the practices they’re championing and the obstacles they must overcome.

The director, Graham Meriwether, has a significant presence in the farming world and is a seasoned documentarian, previously directing the film American Meat. He is also the founder of Leave It Better Media which shares, “Stories about local, ecological agriculture, collectives that recycle and repair broken electronics, students building gardens and growing food, fashion designers opting to reuse fabrics, community members cleaning up neglected land, farmers selling food directly to their community, non-profit organizations that champion clean air and water, [and] young people choosing a life rooted in healthy work outside.”

“We are excited to bring this timely film to the Boone area,” says Suzanna Denison, director of WNC FarmLink. “As two-thirds of America’s farmland is going to change hands in the next twenty years, it is crucial that we find the next generation of farmers to fill their shoes. This documentary excellently depicts the current farmland crisis and ways we can counter it.”

This film screening is one of many collaborative events between WNC FarmLink and Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture working to bridge the gap between today’s farming generations, cultivate sustainability and resilience through farm stewardship, and using their resources to equip farmers with the knowledge and skills to succeed.

On March 22nd, WNC FarmLink and Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture plan to partner for an evening workshop on Farm Transition & Estate Planning, from 5:30-8:00 pm. This workshop will be geared towards landowners interested in learning more about retaining their land in agricultural production through a Farm Transition & Estate Planning process. For more information about this workshop, please contact Dave Walker, Programs Director at Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture, at 828-386-1537.

Suzanna Denison is the director of the WNC FarmLink program. In partnership with NC FarmLink, WNC FarmLink maintains databases of both available farmland and farmers looking for land and works with landowners and farmers to ensure an appropriate and lasting match is made. Suzanna grew up on a large-scale conventional vegetable farm in Maine, which transitioned to organic in the mid-1990s. She is passionate about farmland preservation and farm succession planning in order to ensure that agriculture continues to grow and thrive in our region.

Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture is dedicated to strengthening the High Country’s local food system by supporting women and their families with resources, education, and skills related to sustainable food and agriculture. We do this by providing opportunities for women farmers to share knowledge, hosting a Farm Tour, providing opportunities for consumers to learn about self-sufficiency and connecting everyone to our local agricultural heritage and landscape. Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture currently serves:Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Caldwell, Mitchell, Wilkes, Watauga, and Yancey Counties in North Carolina as well as Johnson County, Tennessee.

Lost Province Brewing Company is a destination microbrewery and gastrobpub located in historic downtown Boone, NC. We brew authentic and innovative craft beer and serve savory wood fired fare. As a small, family owned and operated business, we are committed to our community, environment and employees and strive above all to provide an experience of gracious hospitality for all of our guests.

Film Details

Location: Lost Province Brewing Company, 130 N Depot St, Boone, NC 28607

Cost: FREE

Date: February 5th, 2018

Time: 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Kid Friendly ~ Activities for Kids

For more information about the film screening, please contact Dave Walker at dave@brwia.org

and if you want more information about the film and other associated movements, visit their website: https://www.leaveitbetter.com/farmers-for-america/

