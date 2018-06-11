Blue Ridge Parkway Reopens in Deep Gap; Some Trails Still Remain Closed

Published Monday, June 11, 2018 at 2:22 pm

The Blue Ridge Parkway is now open in Deep Gap after cracks in the surface of the road forced the closure last week.

The parkway was closed between milepost 276 to 280 between Jeffress Park and Deep Gap.

The National Park Service stated that heavy rainfall caused the slope instability on the road, causing the cracks to develop and the road to be closed last Tuesday.

Now that this problem has been repaired and the Linn Cove Viaduct has reopened, the Blue Ridge Parkway is now open through all parts of the High Country.

However, according to the National Park Service, some of the trails around the Blue Ridge Parkway are still reeling from the effects of the torrential rainfalls that fell late in May. The trail to the upper overlook at Linville Falls remains closed as does the trail under the Linn Cove Viaudct and the Tanawha Trail at the Boone Fork Creek footbridge.

