Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation Announces New Board Officers, Trustees & Advisors

The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation recently appointed new board officers and members to the organization’s Board of Trustees and Council of Advisors.

These two groups provide leadership for the nonprofit organization, which partners with the National Park Service to preserve and enhance the most-visited national park unit.

The Board of Trustees elected the following officers:

Former vice chair Whitney Brown of Meadows of Dan, Va., was elected chair of the Board of Trustees. She is a dry-stone waller, folklorist, and writer.

Greg Andeck of Saxapahaw, N.C., was named vice chair. Andeck is the Director of Partnerships at The Change Climate Project.

Ken McFadyen of Fincastle, Va., was elected secretary. He is the Director of Economic Development for Botetourt County, Va.

Sam R. Johnson of Dahlonega, Ga., was selected to be treasurer. He is an author and a partner in the Atlanta practice of Newport, LLC.

Charles Hauser, Marsha Ralls Hershman, and Tim Maloney joined the Board of Trustees after serving on the Council of Advisors. The board also includes Bob Stout (immediate past chair), Deanna M. Ballard, Jim Barber, Roberts Bass, Tommy Cabe, David Huff, Bob Lassiter, Julie H. Moore, and Tanya Marie Pender.

“It’s an honor to serve as the Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation during such an exciting time. This year is already shaping up to be significant for us thanks to the strategic vision and hard work of the foundation’s wonderful staff,” Brown said. “We all look forward to continuing to support the National Park Service in its mission, and further expanding that supportive reach into communities along all 469 miles of the Parkway.”

The Council of Advisors welcomed three new members:

Vivianette Ortiz Caraballo, cofounder of Latinos Aventureros en las Carolinas and Supervisory Case Advocate for Disability Rights North Carolina.

James Houchins, Director of Tourism & Marketing for Patrick County, Va.

Elizabeth Skinner, author, adventurer, and Retired Deputy Director, Forsyth County Public Library, Winston-Salem, N.C.

The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation is the nonprofit fundraising partner of the Blue Ridge Parkway, helping to ensure cultural and historical preservation, natural resource protection, educational outreach, and visitor enjoyment now and for future generations. Since 1997, the Foundation has provided more than $22 million in support for the country’s most visited national park unit. To learn more, visit BRPFoundation.org.

Elizabeth Skinner

Greg-Andeck

James Houchins

Ken McFadyen

Sam Johnson

Vivianette Ortiz Caraballo

Whitney Brown

