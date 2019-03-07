Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine President Blake DeMaso Named Lees-McRae College 2019 Commencement Speaker

Published Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 10:56 am

Blake DeMaso, owner and president of Summit Publishing and Mountain High Media, will address graduates during the Lees-McRae College commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 11.

His publishing company, Summit Publishing, produces two regional outdoor print magazines with accompanying digital platforms: Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine, which serves the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic, and Elevation Outdoors Magazine, which serves central Colorado.

Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine, now in its 24th year, is dedicated to adventure seekers who want to learn more about outdoor pursuits, festivals and events, gear, outdoor hotspots, and regional outdoor news, according to DeMaso.

Elevation Outdoors Magazine, which just celebrated its 10th anniversary, is the leading guide to outdoor sports, health, fitness, and adventure travel in Colorado, the Rocky Mountain West, and beyond.

DeMaso’s other company, Mountain High Media, is a specialized creative agency that serves clients in a wide variety of industries such as travel, outdoor recreation, craft beverage, education, and real estate. Mountain High Media works with clients to develop creative marketing solutions for their specific brand.

DeMaso is a native of Charlottesville, Virginia. In addition to his professional pursuits, DeMaso embodies the tagline of his magazines, “get outside and play,” through fishing, hiking, and skiing among other outdoor interests.

This year’s commencement ceremony will be held on Saturday, May 11 at 10 a.m. on Tate Lawn. For more information, visit lmc.edu/commencement .

