Blue Ridge Mountain Club Opens Gates to Public for Summer Soulstice 2019

Published Friday, June 14, 2019 at 12:14 pm

A day in the North Carolina mountains can be so magical you never want it to end – and the year’s longest day is just around the corner. Blue Ridge Mountain Club is thrilled to help families and fans of the High Country celebrate the occasion with Summer Soulstice 2019.

Once each year, the BRMC community in Blowing Rock opens its gates to the public for a day of camaraderie and community – and next Saturday, June 23, is that day. Summer Soulstice will offer a host of exciting activities for guests of all ages, and it’s sure to be a memorable way to kick off the season.

Best of all, the day-long event benefits the Boone Hospitality House, a non-profit agency devoted to helping those in crisis, poverty and homelessness rebuild their lives.

For the adventurous, a full view of the property’s 6000+ acres and gorgeous mountain views can be enjoyed via guided UTV trail rides, and the new Lamborghini Urus SUV will be available on-site.

The fun continues with six full hours of live music by local favorites Two Crow Moon, Sycamore Bones and The Moore Brothers. Specialties by BRMC’s renowned chef, as well as local craft beer and wine, will be on hand all day.

Those new to the community may want to begin with a BRMC home tour and light refreshments, and guests are welcome to tour the community’s newest amenities and preview its Lookout Ridge Village Homes throughout the afternoon.

Families will have plenty to enjoy, with a kids’ corner, inflatable bouncy homes, games and more activities designed to delight BRMC’s youngest guests.

WHO: Friends and fans of the High Country of North Carolina; supporters of Hospitality House of Boone; Blue Ridge Mountain Club residents and families are invited to attend Summer Soulstice. Admission and activities are free.

WHAT: Summer Soulstice 2019, a six-hour-long celebration featuring UTV trail tours, live music, local craft beer and wine, food by BRMC’s renowned hospitality staff, kids’ corner and bouncy house, games, an opportunity to see the new Lamborghini Urus SUV and more.

WHEN: Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 1:00 to 7:00 p.m.

WHERE: Blue Ridge Mountain Club, 9401 Reynolds Parkway in Boone

LEARN MORE: tinyurl.com/ BRMCsummersoulstice

Comments

comments