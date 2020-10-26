Blue Ridge Energy Propane and Fuels recently donated $4,329 to the Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation

Published Monday, October 26, 2020 at 11:36 am

The donation represents a penny for every gallon of propane delivered in Watauga and Avery counties during the past twelve months by the company’s pink “Fueling the Fight” propane delivery truck. Funds raised through the program are totaled in October of each year, in commemoration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Donations are then provided to local organizations that provide beneficial services and support to those fighting breast cancer.

Employees across the Blue Ridge Energy service area say they feel proud to drive the trucks in honor of family members and friends impacted by breast cancer.

Since beginning the program in 2013, Blue Ridge Energy Propane and Fuels has donated over $97,000 to local breast cancer related organizations across its service area in Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe, and Alleghany counties.

Blue Ridge Energy is a member-owned electric cooperative, serving some 76,000 members in Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe, Alleghany, Alexander, Avery and Wilkes counties. The cooperative’s subsidiary, Blue Ridge Energy Propane and Fuels, provides residential and commercial services in the cooperative’s service area, Catawba and Burke counties as well as Grayson County, Va. and beyond. Learn more at BlueRidgeEnergy.com.