Blue Ridge Energy is Offering Help with Your Bill; Offices Closed to the Public

Published Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 9:54 am

We know some members and customers have been impacted financially by work closings and other COVID-19 issues. We care about those we serve and want to help. Here are steps we’re taking to help during this crisis:

Electric: we’ve suspended disconnections for late or non-payments. This includes members using our FlexPay (pay as you use) plan.

Propane and Fuels: fees associated with same-day and emergency deliveries as well as late payment fees have been waived during this unusual time. We realize the impact from schools and some businesses mean you may be home using more energy than usual.

Electric and Propane and Fuels: We are happy to help those who need a special payment plan during this time. You can request this by calling 1-800-451-5474 .

We are happy to help those who need a special payment plan during this time. You can request this by calling . Additionally: Other assistance is available through your local helping organizations. Click here for a list of Emergency Assistance Agencies. Several of these agencies also work with Blue Ridge Energy to provide electric and fuel bill assistance from our Operation Round Up funds for crisis assistance.

Also, as a precaution for Coronavirus (COVID-19) prevention and readiness, Blue Ridge Energy has closed its offices to the public beginning Monday, March 16. All employees will continue reporting to work to ensure there is no disruption to business operations and service to our electric members and propane and fuels customers. A decision will be made regarding reopening to the public as the COVID-19 health threat evolves, based on guidance of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).