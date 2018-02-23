Blue Ridge Energy Hosts Leadership Track Summit for High School Students and Parents March 10

Published Friday, February 23, 2018 at 8:45 am

Need answers for college preparation?

By Sherrie Norris

It’s that time of year again when high school students, seniors in particular, and their parents are looking for answers regarding the maze of college application, scholarships and the entire process, in general.

What about the SAT? The ACT? How will we pay for college? How does the application process really work?

Thanks to Blue Ridge Energy, the journey into the unknown will be enlightened during its inaugural Leadership Track Summit scheduled from 9:00 am – 5:00 p.m. Saturday, March 10, at Ashe County High School in West Jefferson.

Presented in conjunction with the Scholarship Gold Consulting firm and The Princeton Review, the workshop is being underwritten by the Leadership Track to drop the student fee from $150 to only $50, with parents invited and welcome to attend at no charge.

According Blue Ridge Energy, any and all questions that parents or their high school students, from freshmen through seniors, might have about preparing for college and all that it requires will be answered at this upcoming event.

Elizabeth Hartley, speaking on behalf of college admissions experts who will be representing Scholarship Gold Consulting at the summit, said, “If students and parents want to understand how to optimize their college admissions and funding, they should absolutely attend this day of great events.”

The full day of college-related workshops and opportunities begins with

registration 8-9:00 a.m. in the main lobby of the high school, followed by welcoming remarks from Blue Ridge Energy’s Grey Scheer, in the auditorium at 9 a.m.

Participants will hear from experts covering some of the most pressing issues regarding college preparation during four workshops, which include the following:

Workshop 1: College Bound Essentials 9:15 a.m. in the auditorium; presenter: Elizabeth Hartley, Scholarship Gold Consulting.

A lunch break in the auditorium featuring a selection of choices from Chick-fil-A will be held from 12-1:00 p.m. During the break, guest speakers Gracie Greene and Isaac Tuttle will address attendees, as the

Leadership Track Alumni share their new college wisdom.

Workshop 2: SAT/ACT Test Prep 1-2:00 p.m. will follow in the auditorium with a presentation by Brian Culbreth of The Princeton Review.

Workshop 3: Financial Aid 101 1-2:00 p.m. will take place in the Commons Area with Heath Walters, CPA, Walters CPA Group.

Workshop 4: College Essay Writing 2-5:00 p.m. will conclude the day-long event in the auditorium with Elizabeth Hartley returning to the podium.

Snacks and door prizes will also be available during the event.

Space is limited and online registration and payment is required in advance.

For more information on attending this very helpful summit, visit http://tinyurl.com/leadership4u.

