Blue Ridge Energy Crews Still Attempting to Restore Power to Members in Watauga and Ashe Counties

Published Thursday, November 15, 2018 at 3:33 pm

By Nathan Ham

The first winter storm of the season has certainly taken its toll on several trees and power lines throughout the High Country.

According to an update provided by Blue Ridge Energy on their Facebook page around 3 p.m., crews are attempting to restore power to over 6,000 residents in Blowing Rock and Aho who just recently lost power. The post also says that Blue Ridge Energy has requested an additional 100 line technicians and workers from sister cooperatives and contractors to assist 75 Blue Ridge Energy line technicians and personnel.

Things are not much better in Ashe County as the number of people without power has climbed throughout the day, even as the bulk of the precipitation is leaving the area. The Blue Ridge Energy outage map currently shows 3,882 members in Ashe County without power. 1,403 members in Alleghany County are without power and 78 members in Wilkes County are currently without power as of 3:30 p.m.

Line technicians have been out since before 6 a.m. Thursday morning working on repairs across the High Country. Crews will continue to work through the night to fix what damage was left by the storm that could still add some snow showers throughout the night into Friday morning, according to the latest forecast from Ray’s Weather Center.

The weather improves significantly going into Friday evening and the weekend. Highs will jump back into the lower 50s for Saturday and Sunday with lots of sun all across the High Country. Temperatures drop a little heading into next week, however the sun should hang around at least through Thanksgiving.

