Blue Ridge Conservancy’s Annual Gamekeeper Auction Happening on June 5

Published Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 11:55 am

Blue Ridge Conservancy (BRC) will host the 19th annual Gamekeeper Auction on Wednesday, June 5 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Barn on the New River, a new event venue in West Jefferson, NC.



The Gamekeeper Auction celebrates local businesses and community. Ken and Wendy Gordon of The Gamekeeper will prepare dinner complemented with various beer and wine served.

Local breweries include Appalachian Mountain Brewery, Blowing Rock Brewing, Boondocks Brewing Co., Booneshine Brewing Co., Lost Province Brewing Co., and Molley Chomper Hard Cidery.

“BRC is excited to host another Gamekeeper Auction with some great new upgrades, including a plated dinner and a much bigger and scenic venue,” said Nikki Robinson, BRC’s Communications and Outreach Associate. “The essence of the event will be the same. We invite everyone interested in conservation to join us and raise money for the protection of our natural resources.”

A silent and live auction and will feature local prizes donated from our community sponsors. Jesse Miller, with First Security Insurance, will lead the live auction. Attendees will have the opportunity to bid on local art, pottery, vacation packages, and many other items.

All proceeds from the event will benefit BRC and its mission to permanently protect natural resources with agricultural, cultural, recreational, ecological and scenic value in northwest North Carolina.



Individual tickets are $30 each or $50 for two.



Tickets can be purchased in advance at http://www.blueridgeconservancy.org/ . Cash, checks, and credit cards are accepted.

Volunteers take a big role in making this a successful event. If you are interested in helping, please sign up here.



The Barn on the New River is located at 3364 Lower Nettle Knob Rd, West Jefferson, NC 28694. Downloadable directions to the venue are available here.

