Blowing Rock’s State of the Town Event Welcomes Congresswoman Virginia Foxx

Published Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at 2:20 pm

The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual State of the Town event on Thursday, August 16 at 5:30 p.m. in the Community Meeting Room at the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum.

In addition to the regular agenda, which includes the Town of Blowing Rock, the Tourism Development Authority and the Chamber of Commerce, we will host the U.S. Chamber to present Congresswoman Virginia Foxx with a Spirit of Enterprise Award at the beginning of the program.

The Chamber’s prestigious Spirit of Enterprise Award is given annually to members of Congress based on their votes on critical business legislation as outlined in the Chamber’s “How They Voted” scorecard. Members who supported the Chamber’s position on at least 70 percent of those votes qualify to receive the award. During the first session of the 115th Congress, the Chamber scored members on 14 House votes, including votes on tax reform legislation, access to Medicare, and lawsuit abuse. Various votes in support of small businesses were also scored.

Following the award presentation, the program will include updates from the:

Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce and its Economic Development Council,

Mayor Charlie Sellers,

Town of Blowing Rock by Town Manager Ed Evans, and

Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority by Tracy Brown.

The public is invited to attend to hear updates on this year’s successes, current challenges, and the future of the Village of Blowing Rock. There will be time at the end of the program for the panel of presenters to take questions from the audience.

Comments

comments