Blowing Rock’s Holiday Events Kick off the Day After Thanksgiving

Published Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 3:33 pm

By Adam Estabrook

The weekend right after Thanksgiving, the town of Blowing Rock will hold its Christmas festivities, transitioning fully to the Christmas spirit and mood town-wide.

November 29, the Friday after Thanksgiving, the town of Blowing Rock will open the festivities with Christmas in the Park, followed by the Lighting of the Town. Christmas in the Park will last all evening, from 2 to 8 PM. Attendees will enjoy live music from 2:30 to 7 PM, hayrides from 2 to 7 PM, hot chocolate and cider from 4:30 to 7 PM, and visits with Santa starting early, from 1 to 3:30 PM. At 5:45 PM, the lighting of the Town Tree and Memorial Park will commence, just following the setting sun.

Free public parking is available on Maple Street, and at the parking decks at the American Legion and Blowing Rock Art and History Museum. Each location is within a block from Main Street.

On November 30, Blowing Rock will host one of the longest holiday parades in the state, starting at 2 PM. Floats from local businesses, live music, antique cars, and many more attractions will be on display. The event will take place in Memorial Park on Main Street in downtown Blowing Rock.

Blowing Rock also has additional events for parade-goers on Saturday. The Blowing Rock Art and History Museum (BRAHM) will hold an open house from 3 to 4 PM, with old and new winter exhibits. There will also be cider, cookies, crafts, and a reading of the Night Before Christmas from Mrs. Claus. The event is free and available for whole families.

Finally, the weekend sees the beginning of the Choose and Cut Christmas Tree season. Local Christmas tree farms are open for business – pick out your own tree, and they’ll cut and bale it for you to take home. A detailed map and list of addresses can be found at this link here.

Temperatures will hover around 50 degrees between these two days of festivities, and winds will be largely calm – so no need to bundle up too tight. However, Saturday has a decent chance of showers come the evening. Maybe pack an umbrella if things are looking grey.

The events on both days are free to attend. Out of town visitors and locals alike are all welcome.

For further information and directions on these holiday events, click here.

Comments

comments